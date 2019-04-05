Store employees beaten during overnight robbery in Livingston Parish

ALBANY - Officials are looking for the whereabouts of two unidentified males accused of beating workers and stealing from a local store Thursday night.

The Albany Police Department responded to a call at the Family Dollar located on LA 43 Thursday night around 9:30. Police learned two unidentified males wearing bandanas over their faces entered the store, beat two female employees, and stole merchandise as well as an unknown amount of cash.

The robbers then fled the scene. It's unclear whether or not they were armed.

One of the store employees was transported to a local hospital.

Albany police are working with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office during their investigation. Anyone with information should contact authorities at (225) 686-2241.