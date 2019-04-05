78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Store employees beaten during overnight robbery in Livingston Parish

1 hour 37 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 April 05, 2019 2:41 PM April 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ALBANY - Officials are looking for the whereabouts of two unidentified males accused of beating workers and stealing from a local store Thursday night.

The Albany Police Department responded to a call at the Family Dollar located on LA 43 Thursday night around 9:30. Police learned two unidentified males wearing bandanas over their faces entered the store, beat two female employees, and stole merchandise as well as an unknown amount of cash.

The robbers then fled the scene. It's unclear whether or not they were armed.

One of the store employees was transported to a local hospital.

Albany police are working with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office during their investigation. Anyone with information should contact authorities at (225) 686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days