Storage unit renters refunded following 2 On Your Side report

BATON ROUGE - A storage company decided to reimburse two renters after their contents were destroyed.

Both Lynette Elps and Donnis White reached out to 2 On Your Side last week. White was the focus of a 2 On Your Side report last Thursday. Following the report, each woman has been notified they will be reimbursed of their rental fees, while White will also be reimbursed for her moving expenses.

Last week, Life Storage told 2 On Your Side it is not responsible for contents.

Elps rented a storage unit at Life Storage on Airline Highway in December. She continued to make monthly payments over the phone from her debit card all the while not knowing her belongings were being destroyed. Elps went to remove her items the first week in April and found rats escaping from her sofa. She also found rodent droppings and mold on her furniture and in her storage space.

"I'm so glad that we got our refund and I hope no one else experiences what we have," said Elps.

When White went back to Life Storage on Florida Boulevard last week, she says her belongings had been destroyed. Water damaged furniture and contents stored in boxes. Rodents ate through her couch and mold covered her mattress. Planning to move into her newly renovated home, she will have to start back at square one.

"They offered to give me all my money back," said White. "I'm happy about that."

The money won't cover everything that's been lost. Both White and Elps lost sentimental items that cannot be bought, including photos and U.S. Army memorabilia. All the furniture lost will cost more than what the reimbursement and insurance covers.

"Two On Your Side! Without you guys, this wouldn't have happened," said White.