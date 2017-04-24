Storage locker thief caught on camera

BATON ROUGE - A thief is caught on camera stealing items from a storage locker.

Latoya Carrier says her items have been locked up in a storage locker waiting to be moved to her new apartment in Hammond. Last week, she went to grab something from the space and noticed boxes were torn open and items were missing.

"I knew something was wrong then," said Latoya Carrier. "Shoes, stuff just everywhere."

For the past two months, Carrier has been storing her furniture, clothing, electronics and priceless family items at Life Storage on Airline Highway.

"I mean, it wasn't yours, I wasn't giving it away," she said.

Tuesday, Carrier filed a report with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. When looking back through surveillance footage, Carrier found the thief visited her locker early Easter Sunday morning. In the video, a man can be seen going through items and loading them in a truck. Another vehicle joins the person and leaves. According to Carrier, the person was sifting through the items in her storage locker for four and a half hours.

"They sat in my storage for four and a half hours stealing my stuff," she said.

It wasn't the theif's only trip.

"He came Sunday to get my stuff, Monday to get someone else's stuff, Tuesday to get someone else's stuff," said Carrier.

The person entered through a locked gate that requires an entry code and picked Carrier's lock to gain access. She also says she's done some investigating of her own.

"The person that did it has storage here, that's how he had access to get in here," she said. "I just want my stuff back."

EBRSO confirms it's investigatingthe crimes. While Life Storage does not allow for comment on open investigations, it says it is fully cooperating with the authorities and has turned over all materials and records relating to the case. The company also says, "We are confident that local law enforcement can locate - and bring to justice - the responsible party."

Last week, 2 On Your Side reported Life Storage is not responsible for items damaged inside lockers.