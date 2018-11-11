'Stop the violence' parade held to remember and prevent

PORT ALLEN - Dozens came out for a, "Stop the Violence" Parade on Saturday in Port Allen, that was held in memory of Fatrell Queen.

The 29-year old man was murdered in November of last year at his home on Burbridge Street in Port Allen. The murder has not been solved and police are still investigating the crime.

"A lot of times you have this thing murder. People kinda look through their blinds and turn their heads, and nobody wants to get involved, " said Co-organizer, Kevin Lawrence.

After the parade they had a balloon release and block party on the same street that Queens lived on.

Queen's mother Tara Snearl says she's going to continue to use her voice until she gets Justice for her son and hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"We want to make sure that we set a stake, this does not happen in Port Allen, and we should not tolerate this is in any community, so we want to keep the fire lit in this case," said Snearl.

State Police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting the Port Allen Police in Queen's murder investigation.