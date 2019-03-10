Stolen vehicle crash leaves police officer and another hospitalized; juvenile in custody

BATON ROUGE- A police chase involving a stolen vehicle and a juvenile ended in a crash that left a police officer and another hospitalized.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at the 4700 block of Prescott Road near Beechwood Drive.

BRPD says they were assisting the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in attempts of stopping a stolen vehicle when their unit got involved in a crash. The police officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Authorities were able to stop the stolen vehicle on I-12 West near Drusilla. A female juvenile was taken into custody. The crash remains under investigation.