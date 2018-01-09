Stolen firearm found during traffic stop

PIERRE PART- A stolen firearm and drugs were just a few things found by deputies during a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on LA 308 South at noon on Saturday. The driver was identified as 17-year-old Bryston Perrier.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids, drug paraphernalia and three firearms. One of the firearms was reported stolen.

Perrier is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/ synthetic cannabinoids and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.