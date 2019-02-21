55°
Stolen fire truck returned to volunteer fire department
UPDATE - A stolen fire truck is back at the Alsen Fire Department. A News 2 crew was on the scene when the truck was returned Wednesday night.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are trying to track down a firefighter who allegedly stole a fire truck in East Baton Rouge Wednesday.
The sheriff's office confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the Alsen Fire Department Wednesday evening. Officials said a 'be on the lookout' advisory had been issued to law enforcement on both sides of the Mississippi River.
The truck is reportedly equipped with a tanker used to carry water to large fires. It had reportedly been spotted on I-110 South and possibly I-12.
Authorities said the suspected thief has run off with fire department vehicles in the past.
