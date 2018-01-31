Stolen assault rifles, four-wheelers, drugs recovered in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant led to the recovery of stolen four-wheelers, assault rifles and drugs in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Christopher Washburn, 33-year-old Emmanuel Castillo and 50-year-old Renee Powell were arrested after a search of the St. Amant residence led to the recovery of the stolen property.

During the search, deputies recovered a handgun, an Ak-47 and an AR-15, all reported stolen after a residential burglary in October.

Three four-wheelers with missing identification members were also recovered on the property. Deputies are now working to return them to their owners.

Washburn was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Suboxone, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, and three counts illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Powell and Castillo were both arrested on drug charges. Powell was additionally charged with trespassing and theft.