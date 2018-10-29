Stocks sink again, extending dismal month

72°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing sharply lower in another dizzying day on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its worst month since early 2009.
  
Indexes swung in a huge range Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as much as 352 points and sank as much as 566.
  
After weeks of rocky trading, the S&P 500 is nearly 10 percent below the peak it reached in late September.
  
Most of the losses came after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. could announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by December.
  
Boeing sank 6.6 percent.
  
The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.7 percent to 2,641.
  
The Dow gave up 245 points, or 1 percent, to 24,442. The Nasdaq fell 116 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,050.

