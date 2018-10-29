72°
Latest Weather Blog
Stocks sink again, extending dismal month
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are closing sharply lower in another dizzying day on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its worst month since early 2009.
Indexes swung in a huge range Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as much as 352 points and sank as much as 566.
After weeks of rocky trading, the S&P 500 is nearly 10 percent below the peak it reached in late September.
Most of the losses came after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. could announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by December.
Boeing sank 6.6 percent.
The S&P 500 fell 17 points, or 0.7 percent to 2,641.
The Dow gave up 245 points, or 1 percent, to 24,442. The Nasdaq fell 116 points, or 1.6 percent, to 7,050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish breaks early voting numbers before midterm elections
-
Clinton investigation expands into allegations of wrongdoing
-
Hotel rooms booked ahead of much-anticipated LSU, Alabama game
-
Authorities identify pedestrain killed in Sunday night crash
-
2une In tries Blue Bell's holiday ice cream flavors