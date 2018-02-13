67°
Stocks ease, led by health care companies

8 hours 48 minutes ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 February 13, 2018 11:46 AM February 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies.

Distributors of prescription drugs and medical suppliers took some of the biggest losses Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was seeking to expand its medical supplies business and that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to buy the rest of AmerisourceBergen.

Cardinal Health lost 4 percent. Retailers are rising following strong fourth-quarter results from Under Armour. Under Amour jumped 15 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,650.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,504. The Nasdaq lost 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,977.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

