Stocks ease, led by health care companies

By: Associated Press

Photo: ABC News

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are slightly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, led by declines in health care companies.

Distributors of prescription drugs and medical suppliers took some of the biggest losses Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon was seeking to expand its medical supplies business and that Walgreens Boots Alliance wants to buy the rest of AmerisourceBergen.

Cardinal Health lost 4 percent. Retailers are rising following strong fourth-quarter results from Under Armour. Under Amour jumped 15 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,650.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,504. The Nasdaq lost 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,977.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.