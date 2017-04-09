Stockholm police arrest 2nd suspect in attack

Image: Boston Herald

STOCKHOLM - Swedish prosecutors have arrested a second person in connection with the truck attack case in Stockholm for suspected crimes against the nation and are holding four other people.



Spokeswoman Karin Rosander told The Associated Press "a person suspected of terrorist offenses by murder has been arrested" on Sunday.



In all, Jan Evenssen of the Stockholm police said authorities have questioned over 500 people in the investigation so far.



The four victims killed in Friday's truck attack on shoppers in the Swedish capital included a British man, a Belgian woman and two Swedes, authorities in those countries said. Their identities were not released.