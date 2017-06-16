91°
Latest Weather Blog
Sting operation busts 51 for child sex charges across La.
BATON ROUGE – Fifty-one people were rounded up on child exploitation charges.
The arrests were part of a sting operation code named “Operation Broken Heart” and involved numerous police departments, sheriff’s offices, and state and federal agencies.
“My office is committed to doing all we can to protect our State’s children from predators,” said State Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Those arrested are from all areas of Louisiana. Charges range from possession, distribution, and production of sexual abuse images and videos of children to solicitation of a minor.
*************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing tickets, purchases and other allegations of fraud at center of local...
-
WATCH: Alligator walks through Louisiana cemetery
-
Discussion on Baton Rouge Zoo redevelopment leaves more questions than answers
-
Lawmakers, friends discuss political rhetoric after Scalise shooting
-
WATCH: Tigers talk College World Series