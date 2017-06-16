Sting operation busts 51 for child sex charges across La.

BATON ROUGE – Fifty-one people were rounded up on child exploitation charges.

The arrests were part of a sting operation code named “Operation Broken Heart” and involved numerous police departments, sheriff’s offices, and state and federal agencies.

“My office is committed to doing all we can to protect our State’s children from predators,” said State Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Those arrested are from all areas of Louisiana. Charges range from possession, distribution, and production of sexual abuse images and videos of children to solicitation of a minor.

