Latest Weather Blog
Sticky, warm, and foggy
A stray shower is possible, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
José continues to move north, likely not impacting land aside from its outer rain bands across New England. Maria is a storm we are watching as it will intensify as it barrels through the Caribbean. Right now, it is not a threat to the United States. It was briefly downgraded to a category 4, until a last-minute update by the National Hurricane Center indicated that it is now a category 5. It will be battering Puerto Rico which was already impacted by Irma. Maria however will likely make a direct impact as a major hurricane. It is forecast to eventually turn north as it approaches The Bahamas.