Sticky, warm, and foggy

A stray shower is possible, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Overnight, expect some fog and mostly clear skies with lows in the low 70s.

While a stray shower isn't impossible any day this week, rain chances remain fairly minimal thanks to a nearby area of high pressure. This high pressure however will be pumping in the heat and the humidity, only augmented by the flow around José as well. Not much changes this week, except the season. Friday afternoon brings the onset of fall, however the temperatures do not respond accordingly. We remain warm and humid with the chance of an isolated sprinkle each day.

José continues to move north, likely not impacting land aside from its outer rain bands across New England. Maria is a storm we are watching as it will intensify as it barrels through the Caribbean. Right now, it is not a threat to the United States. It was briefly downgraded to a category 4, until a last-minute update by the National Hurricane Center indicated that it is now a category 5. It will be battering Puerto Rico which was already impacted by Irma. Maria however will likely make a direct impact as a major hurricane. It is forecast to eventually turn north as it approaches The Bahamas.