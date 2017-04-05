Sticky, unsettled weather about to break

Baton Rouge has broken a rainfall and high temperature record over the last two days. An unseasonably warm, humid air mass and the active weather pattern will be swiped away today. You will probably like the forecast beyond.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: As isolated morning showers conclude, sunshine will return for the afternoon hours with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Winds will shift westerly at 15mph. During the overnight hours, a northwesterly breeze with much drier air will result in clear skies and cool temperatures near 50.

Up Next: A very pleasant wrap to the week is in store. Look for ample sunshine and cooler than average temperatures with highs in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday night will be almost chilly with lows in the upper 40s. An all dry weekend is finally in store. Look for a lot of sun both days; Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s. The next rain looks to hold off until at least Tuesday.

Area rivers will meet their crests today. Only minor flooding is anticipated.

THE SCIENCE: A cold front pushes through the area today. Showers will clear the area from west to east with sunshine return in the afternoon as negative vorticity advection takes over in a dry column. A 500mb trough will continue digging into the southeastern U.S. with its basin over the forecast area by evening. Surface high pressure in the Mountain West will begin to influence the region with dry, northwesterly flow removing moisture from the air mass. Temperatures will cool below average overnight beginning a trend of below average thermometers to end the week. Lows may dip into the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday night as winds are light and northerly to calm with very dry air remaining in place. Afternoons will be sunny and seasonable. Moisture return is expected by Sunday as the highs shifts to the East Coast. While a few clouds may develop, precipitation is not expected until at least next Tuesday.

--Josh