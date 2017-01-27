52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Jazz Fest

3 hours 53 minutes 47 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 10:31 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Dave Matthews are among some of the big names playing at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The lineup was announced Friday.

Organizers said more than 500 bands will be performing at the festival, which features a diverse array of musical styles.

Some of the other artists appearing including Snoop Dogg, Alabama Shakes, Kings of Leon, Pitbull and Widespread Panic.

The festival also features a huge number of artists from Louisiana and New Orleans, such as the Hot 8 Brass Band and Ellis Marsalis.

This year's festival will also spotlight Cuba, including performances by Cuban artists and a special area to highlight Cuban food, music and arts and crafts.

The festival takes place April 28-30 and May 4-7.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days