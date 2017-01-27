50°
Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & Maroon 5 to headline 2017 Jazz Fest

January 27, 2017
Source: WWLTV
By: WWLTV

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Kings of Leon are among the headliners for the 2017 Jazz & Heritage Festival. 

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Harry Connick Jr., Usher and the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Alabama Shakes, the Trey Anastasio Band, Nas, Wilco, Darius Rucker, Pattie Labelle, Budy Guy, Elle King, Jonny Lang, Corinne Bonnie Rae, Jon Batist and the Stay Human as well as Leon Bridges are also slated to perform. 

The festival takes place Apr. 28-30 and May 4-7. 

Jazz Fest released a video Friday morning announcing the big names. To see the full list, tap here: http://lineup.nojazzfest.com/

