85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

49 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 10:21 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.

Tyler's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song "Livin' on the Edge" was heard playing at a Trump rally in West Virginia. It's not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs.

Tyler sent the Trump campaign a pair of cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band's music. The latest letter says by using "Livin' on the Edge," the president "is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency." Tyler said Wednesday on Twitter that it isn't a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days