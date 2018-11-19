Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise says the Democrats better get ready for a fight when they take over the House of Representatives.

The congressman from the New Orleans area was in Baton Rouge Sunday, promoting his new book. It's titled "Back in the Game," it recounts his shooting back in June of 2017. He was at a baseball practice for the Republican baseball team in Washington D.C.

Scalise was reelected by his party as the Republican Party's Minority Whip.

"I maybe working with a different title, but I'm fighting just as hard," said Scalise.

He plans to take on the Democrats if they try to take away Republican legislation.

"If they are going to try to take us backward on the tax cuts that are getting this economy moving, I'll be there to fight every step of the way," Scalise said.