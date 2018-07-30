Steve Gleason, wife announce second child on the way

Photo: Instagram

NEW ORLEANS - Former Saints player Steve Gleason, who is known for his off-the-field battle with ALS, is having another child.

Gleason, most famous for his blocked punt during the Saints' post-Katrina return to the Superdome in 2006, announced with his wife Michel that the pair would be having their second child later this year.

Gleason first went public with his ALS diagnosis in 2011 and has been open about his fight with the disorder, going as far as to feature in a documentary detailing his own struggles. He's also established the Team Gleason organization, which helps raise funds to provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries equipment and services to help them.

Gleason his wife are already parents to their son, Rivers.