79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Steve Gleason, wife announce second child on the way

3 hours 39 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, July 30 2018 Jul 30, 2018 July 30, 2018 5:54 PM July 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Instagram

NEW ORLEANS - Former Saints player Steve Gleason, who is known for his off-the-field battle with ALS, is having another child.

Gleason, most famous for his blocked punt during the Saints' post-Katrina return to the Superdome in 2006, announced with his wife Michel that the pair would be having their second child later this year.

A post shared by Michel R Varisco (@mvarisco) on

Gleason first went public with his ALS diagnosis in 2011 and has been open about his fight with the disorder, going as far as to feature in a documentary detailing his own struggles. He's also established the Team Gleason organization, which helps raise funds to provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries equipment and services to help them.

Gleason his wife are already parents to their son, Rivers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days