Steve Gleason's wife gives birth to healthy baby girl

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - The Gleasons have a new addition to their family: a healthy baby girl.

This past summer, former Saints player Steve Gleason announced that he and his wife, Michel, were expecting their second child. On Tuesday, Michel gave birth to a girl around 4 o'clock in the afternoon.

The former Saints player first went public with his ALS diagnosis in 2011 and has been open about his fight with the disorder, going as far as to feature in a documentary detailing his own struggles. He's also established the Team Gleason organization, which helps raise funds to provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries equipment and services to help them.

The Gleasons also have a six-year-old son, Rivers. A spokesperson for Team Gleason foundation confirms Steve and Michel's baby girl was conceived through in-vitro fertilization. Rivers, born in 2011, was also conceived via in-vitro fertilization.

The healthy baby girl's name hasn't been announced, nor have they shared a photo of her just yet.