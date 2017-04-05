81°
Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

59 minutes 47 seconds ago April 05, 2017 Apr 5, 2017 Wednesday, April 05 2017 April 05, 2017 10:57 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

WASHINGTON D.C. -Steve Bannon, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, was removed from his position on the National Security Council Wednesday.

According to ABC News, a senior administration official confirmed the move Wednesday morning. Bannon was appointed to the position in January. ABC News says Bannon had no objections to the move.

"He was there to babysit [former National Security Adviser Michael] Flynn, to watch him as he 'de-operationalized' the NSC from [Obama-era National Security Adviser Susan] Rice," the source said. "Mission done."

This is a developing story.

