Stephen Colbert to host Emmys

January 23, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.

The annual awards show honoring the best in television will take place on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

Colbert is host of the "Late Show" on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central's "Colbert Report." In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration's unprovable assertion that Trump's inauguration was the most watched ever.

Said Colbert: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe."

