Steph Curry sneakers raise $26,400 for Oakland fire victims

Image via NBA.com

OAKLAND - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $26,400 by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers for victims of this month's Oakland warehouse fire.



The East Bay Times reports that one set of white sneakers Curry wore in the Warriors' Dec. 15 win over the New York Knicks sold for $17,100.



The words "Oakland" and "Strong" are scrawled on the front and the words "Always" and "Remember" on the back.



Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.



A second pair of sneakers that Curry wore during a practice sold for $9,300. Those sneakers had the words "Ghost Ship" on them.



Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.



The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland.