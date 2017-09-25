82°
Steelers will take field for anthem before game vs. Ravens

Monday, September 25 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NFL
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem in next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
  
Every Steeler but left tackle Alejandro Villanueva remained in a tunnel while the anthem played before a loss in Chicago on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger says the team asked Villanueva to join the other captains at the front of the line before kickoff and a miscommunication led to Villanueva, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, being left alone by the field.
A day after Villavenue was the sole Steeler to stand for the national anthem, sales of his gear skyrocketed. According to ESPN, more Villanueva gear, including jerseys and name and number T-shirts, has been ordered than that of any other NFL player in the 24 hours since the game.
  
Defensive end Cam Heyward says the Steelers never wanted Villanueva to feel like his teammates don't have his back. Heyward says Villanueva was shocked by the picture of him standing alone.
  
Roethlisberger says the team hasn't decided yet whether players will stand or kneel during the anthem in Baltimore.
  

