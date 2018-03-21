Staying cool and dry

If you enjoyed the first afternoon of spring, a full day will be even better! The weather pattern is not expected to change much in the coming days.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Just like Tuesday, Wednesday will bring sunshine. High temperatures will make into the upper 60s with light, northwest winds. Overnight will be clear and cool with lows in the mid 40s. Tree pollen remains high; oak and pine are the primary allergens.

After Tuesday’s vernal equinox, the Baton Rouge area can put behind the coldest winter temperature felt in nearly three decades. Thermometers dipped to 14 degrees in January. Now, the usual spring warming trend will eventually take us back to that familiar heat and humidity. For the complete spring outlook from NOAA, click here.

Up Next: Highs will be able to sneak back into the 70s on Thursday afternoon. Some clouds may become evident by Friday as onshore flow returns. This will pump thermometers above average to end the week and for the upcoming weekend, but rain is not expected until at least late Sunday and probably not until Monday. This is a rather quiet weather pattern by spring standards.

The Mississippi River is cresting now. Impact outside of the levees is expected to be minimal with the exception of soppy land around the Angola farms and by the LSU veterinary complex. River island inundation will continue. The water level will not fall fast though and the prolonged period with water running high could result in additional seepage and boils around the levees. On the river, traffic and industrial operations will remain restricted. Levees protect highly populated areas around the river, including Baton Rouge. In Morgan City, the Atchafalaya River will also crest near the end of next week. Give the projected level of 8 feet, some water may make it into buildings at the foot of Ann Street and in Berwick on the river side of the flood walls. Backwater flooding could occur in Stephensville as well.

THE EXPLANATION:

A broad area of high pressure will park over the Midwest through Thursday while a trough in the upper levels will keep cool temperatures in the eastern half of the country. Moderating temperatures will begin as onshore flow returns to end the week. A weak ridge in the upper levels will result in above average temperatures Friday through the weekend. Highs will be able to reach the 80s. Onshore flow will result in more moisture, thus a more humid feel and low temperatures staying in the 60s. The next storm system will be in the form of a stalled front north of Louisiana. This boundary will result in plenty of Gulf moisture streaming north to feed rain and thunderstorms. Right now, forecast models are keeping rain out of the local area until Monday though.

--Dr. Josh

