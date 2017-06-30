87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State workers to get raises, redesigned pay scales

1 hour 3 minutes 29 seconds ago June 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Friday, June 30 2017 June 30, 2017 10:17 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of Louisiana state employees will see boosted paychecks under a reworked pay scale backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The plan carries a $48 million annual price tag, but aims to reduce the millions lost to high turnover in critical, front-line jobs.
  
The civil service department announced Thursday that Edwards had approved the plan.
  
The redesigned pay scales take effect Jan. 1, when 38,000 rank-and-file employees receive a 2 percent pay hike. A day later, 6,200 of those workers, like entry-level prison guards, get an additional increase.
  
The price tag is $15 million in the 2017-18 budget year that begins Saturday. That will grow to $48 million when annualized.
  
But Edwards says he expects it to save money by shrinking turnover estimated to carry a $114 million annual cost.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days