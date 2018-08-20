State trying to get owed child support paid with temporary initiative

BATON ROUGE – State authorities are relaxing the requirements for a delinquent child support payors to have their driver’s license reinstated but the changes are only temporary.

Until September 28, people delinquent on child support who have had their license suspended can have the suspension removed when they pay two months of court-ordered child support plus $100 toward past-due support. Additionally, they’ll need to pay the administrative fee, if one has been ordered, on each case.

Typically, a payor who has fallen behind in their child support payments, and had their license suspended as a result, must come into subsequent or partial compliance with their court-ordered support payments before the license may be reinstated. Subsequent compliance requires the payor to be up-to-date with current child support payments; have paid all past-due support or be making periodic payments in accordance with either a court order or a written agreement with the DCFS analyst; and have provided health insurance, if required to do so.

The state is rolling out the program as school starts “to get more money to custodial families who may need extra financial help as their children head back to school. The program also is intended to assist noncustodial parents who need their driver's licenses in order to seek or maintain employment and to get them back on track with their child support payments,” the state said in a news release.

Interested payors are asked to contact caseworkers.