State troopers warn drivers to lower speeds over newly-reopened Sunshine Bridge

DONALDSONVILLE - After being shut down for repairs since mid-October, traffic is finally moving again on one side of the Sunshine Bridge. State Police, however, say it's moving too fast.

LSP spokesperson Bryan Lee says there's been an increase in close-call accidents, mainly because drivers are speeding over the roadway.

"We're just asking people to help us out," Lee told WBRZ. "Obey that 45-mile-an-hour speed zone sign. Help us keep the bridge open, help us keep the traffic flowing."

Lee also says that responding to a minor accident could trigger severe delays at the river crossing.

"If drivers continue to disobey those speed limit signs as they cross the bridge, it's a only matter of time before we have crashes that will cause us to shut the bridge down," Lee said.

More troopers have been posted in the area since the bridge's partial reopening. DOTD expects the Sunshine Bridge to fully-reopen in January.