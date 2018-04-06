Latest Weather Blog
State trooper shoots at man entering his vehicle, no injuries
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana State Police trooper reportedly shot at a man after he tried to enter the trooper's vehicle Thursday night.
According to WWL-TV, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Green streets. The trooper was in an unmarked vehicle near the intersection when a dark-colored vehicle parked nearby. A man then attempted to enter the trooper's vehicle, according to State Police.
The trooper fired his weapon and the man returned to the dark-colored vehicle and fled the scene. The man was later seen walking in the area and was taken into custody.
The driver of the dark-colored vehicle is still at large, according to State Police.
No one was hurt in the shooting and charges for the suspect are pending.
