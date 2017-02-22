State trooper involved in crash on US 190 near Livonia

BATON ROUGE – A Louisiana State Police trooper was involved in a crash on Airline Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on US 190 in Livonia. State Police are now responding to the scene.

State Police say two people were transferred from scene. The State trooper is in stable condition and the second driver is in critical conditio.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.