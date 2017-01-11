74°
State Trooper involved in crash on I-12 near Essen Lane

January 11, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Louisiana State Trooper on I-12 West just past Essen Lane.

According to State Police, the Trooper was in an unmarked unit. No one was seriously injured following the crash. 

According to DOTD, the left lane on I-12 west was blocked.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

