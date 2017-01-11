74°
State Trooper involved in crash on I-12 near Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE – Authorities responded to a crash involving a Louisiana State Trooper on I-12 West just past Essen Lane.
According to State Police, the Trooper was in an unmarked unit. No one was seriously injured following the crash.
According to DOTD, the left lane on I-12 west was blocked.
The left lane is blocked on I-12 West past Essen due to an accident. Congestion is approaching Airline Highway.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 11, 2017
