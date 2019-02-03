59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Trooper injured following wreck involving drunk driver speeding 115 mph

2 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 February 03, 2019 9:16 PM February 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

ST. CHARLES PARISH- State Police arrested a man who was allegedly crashed into a Louisiana State Trooper, under the influence, while speeding at 115 mph on the Bonnet Carre Spillway 

The incident happened Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. The Trooper was in a 2018 Dodge Charger, parked on the right shoulder with his emergency hazard lights and headlights activated.

The Trooper saw a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, coming towards him. State police said the car first hit the right guard rail then it hit the left rear quarter panel and tire well of the Dodge.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 23-year-old Gregory Rickerson he was not injured. The State Trooper was taken to a local hospital was minor injuries.

Rickerson was arrested and booked at St. Charles Parish Prison for speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and suspended drivers license and vehicular negligent injuring which includes DWI.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days