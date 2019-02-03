State Trooper injured following wreck involving drunk driver speeding 115 mph

ST. CHARLES PARISH- State Police arrested a man who was allegedly crashed into a Louisiana State Trooper, under the influence, while speeding at 115 mph on the Bonnet Carre Spillway

The incident happened Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. The Trooper was in a 2018 Dodge Charger, parked on the right shoulder with his emergency hazard lights and headlights activated.

The Trooper saw a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, coming towards him. State police said the car first hit the right guard rail then it hit the left rear quarter panel and tire well of the Dodge.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 23-year-old Gregory Rickerson he was not injured. The State Trooper was taken to a local hospital was minor injuries.

Rickerson was arrested and booked at St. Charles Parish Prison for speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and suspended drivers license and vehicular negligent injuring which includes DWI.