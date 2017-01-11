State trooper dies of heart attack

LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana State Police say a trooper has died of a heart attack in Lake Charles.

Sgt. Tracy Morgan, 51, collapsed while walking from the parking garage of his office around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers and medical personnel who work in the building gave CPR until an ambulance arrived, but were unable to revive Morgan.

He had been a state trooper since 1994 and was assigned to the gaming division. He also worked as a crisis negotiator and had extensive investigative experience.

Morgan previously served in the Marines and the Lake Charles City Police Department before becoming a state trooper.