State trooper dies of heart attack
LAKE CHARLES - Louisiana State Police say a trooper has died of a heart attack in Lake Charles.
Sgt. Tracy Morgan, 51, collapsed while walking from the parking garage of his office around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers and medical personnel who work in the building gave CPR until an ambulance arrived, but were unable to revive Morgan.
He had been a state trooper since 1994 and was assigned to the gaming division. He also worked as a crisis negotiator and had extensive investigative experience.
Morgan previously served in the Marines and the Lake Charles City Police Department before becoming a state trooper.
