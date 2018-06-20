State trooper arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana State Trooper was arrested Tuesday after being accused of raping a 16-year-old victim.

According to the Advocate, 36-year-old Leander Journee faces one count of third-degree rape. He posted a $25,000 bond to secure his release from custody by Wednesday morning. Reports say he will be due back at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court at a later date.

The complaint against Journee was made on June 12 in New Orleans East.

Journee graduated from the State Police Training Academy at the end of 2007 and was placed in Troop B. Journee was assigned to the agency’s Bureau of Investigations Criminal Intelligence Unit at the time of his arrest.

Anyone convicted of third-degree rape could face a maximum of 25 years in prison, the Advocate reports, adding that the crime doesn't carry a mandatory minimum punishment.