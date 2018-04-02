Latest Weather Blog
State to receive millions for new voting machines
BATON ROUGE- States across the nation received welcomed news from Congress last week with the passage of a bill that allocates unused Help America Vote Act dollars to be used for the purposes of voting equipment.
According to a release, Louisiana stands to receive approximately $5.889 million from the Election Assistance Commission in the coming weeks. Secretary of State Tom Schedler envisions replacing approximately 10,000 early and election day electronic voting machines with smaller, more secure, touch screen models.
“Louisiana, like many other states, purchased our voting equipment back in 2005 when HAVA dollars were first sent to states,” said Schedler. "While this money will not cover the full cost of replacement, it certainly provides a strong infusion of welcomed federal funding without strings attached that will be pooled together with state funds to better secure and update our process.”
Bids for new voting equipment will be accepted beginning May 1, 2018, according to the release. Depending on the bid amounts, Schedler has anticipating needing somewhere between $40-60 million to replace both the hardware and software necessary to conduct the state’s elections.
