40°
Latest Weather Blog
State to accept income tax returns starting Jan. 28
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns later this month.
Residents can begin filing their income tax returns on January 28. According to the department of revenue, the date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2018 federal income tax returns.
Tax returns can be filed online, through commercially available tax preparation software, or residents can fill out a paper tax form on the LDR website.
Individual income tax returns are due May 15.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Schneider on keeping his studios: 'I need a miracle'
-
WATCH: Fire crews rescue dog trapped in frozen pond
-
Zachary officials brace for financial impact of Georgia-Pacific layoffs
-
Trump tells Louisiana farmers that wall won't hurt them
-
Saints merchandise flying off shelves ahead of NFC Championship Game