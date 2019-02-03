53°
State to accept income tax returns starting Jan. 28

2 weeks 5 days 2 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns later this month.

Residents can begin filing their income tax returns on January 28. According to the department of revenue, the date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2018 federal income tax returns.

Tax returns can be filed online, through commercially available tax preparation software, or residents can fill out a paper tax form on the LDR website.

Individual income tax returns are due May 15.

