State tax holiday for hurricane preparedness this weekend

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced a sales tax holiday for Hurricane preparedness emergency supplies.
The Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
The sales tax holiday provides a 2 percent exemption from state sales tax on specified hurricane preparedness items. Those items are only subject to three percent state sales tax.
The 2017 sales tax exemption applies to the first $1,500 of the purchase of the following items:
Portable light sources (candles, flashlights and other property designed to provide light)
Portable self-powered radio, two way radio or weather band radio
Tarpaulin or flexible waterproof sheeting
Ground anchor system or tie-down kit
Gas or diesel fuel tank
AAA, AA, C, D, 6 volt or 9 volt batteries, excluding boat and vehicle batteries
Cell phone battery and charger
Nonelectric food storage cooler
Portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food
Storm shutter device
Carbon monoxide detector
Reusable freezer pack (blue ice)
The Department of Revenue says any local sales tax applies to all purchases unless there is also a local exemption.
The exemption does not apply to items told by vendors at any airport, public lodging establishment or hotel, entertainment complex or convenience store.
