State Supreme Court official tapped for leadership program

10 hours 23 minutes ago Thursday, February 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tulane University Law School
  
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The director of the Division of Children and Families at the Louisiana Supreme Court is one of 59 people nationwide chosen for a national leadership program.
  
The court said in a Wednesday news release that Alanah Odoms Hebert was selected for the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. That program draws on resources of the presidential centers of four former presidents: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Lyndon Johnson.
  
Hebert's participation in the program involves efforts to provide technical assistance and information for juvenile court judges.
  
Hebert served four years as the deputy general counsel for the Louisiana Supreme Court. And, she was the liaison for the judicial arm of the state's Justice Reinvestment Initiative Task Force, which played a key role in recent criminal justice reform efforts.
