State senator says gun legislation is on the way

9 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, February 19 2018 Feb 19, 2018 February 19, 2018 12:03 PM February 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - State Sen. Bill Galvano, a Republican and incoming Senate president, says the Florida Senate is preparing a sweeping package of legislation in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at a high school.
  
The legislation includes new age restrictions for gun purchases, a ban on bump stocks and gun violence restraining orders.
  
Seventeen people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week and legislative leaders saw firsthand the building where the shootings took place.
  
The Senate is considering a wide array of measures that also include boosting spending on mental health programs for schools and giving law-enforcement greater power to involuntarily hold someone considered a danger to themselves.
  
Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.
