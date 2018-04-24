State Senate advances 15-week abortion ban, with caveat

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana senators want a federal court to approve the most restrictive abortion policy in the country before it takes effect in their home state.

The Senate voted 31-3 Tuesday to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks . But the ban would begin only after a legal battle over the same policy plays out in neighboring Mississippi.

Sen. John Milkovich's bill to lessen the time for women to have an abortion raised worries it could unintentionally weaken Louisiana's existing anti-abortion laws.

But a Senate floor change eased those concerns.

Senators added provisions to wait until a federal appeals court ruling comes on Mississippi's law and to allow Louisiana to immediately ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court repeals Roe v. Wade.

The proposal moves to the House.