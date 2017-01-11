State Sen. Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse charge

GONZALES – State Sen. Troy Brown pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic abuse batter charged Wednesday.

Brown entered the plea instead of going to trial. Brown was fined $300 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, community service and three months of probation. All but two days were suspended.

Brown has served ten hours and has another day and a half to complete.

The charge is related to Brown being accused of biting his wife's arm last year.

His wife asked that the restraining order filed against him following the situation be dropped and it was.

***************

