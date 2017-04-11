64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State's 1st wild-hatched whooping crane since 1939 turns 1

1 hour 16 minutes 5 seconds ago April 11, 2017 Apr 11, 2017 Tuesday, April 11 2017 April 11, 2017 6:42 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's first wild-hatched whooping crane since 1939 is out on her own, chased off by her parents so they could embark on their second nesting season.

The big white bird with black wing-tips officially turns 1 year old Tuesday.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Sara Zimorski says the youngster is "doing all the right things," foraging and making short flights.

The bird was banded earlier this year with the code LW1-16, for Louisiana Wild No. 1 of 2016.

Her parents are among five pairs that nested this year without producing a chick, though one pair has begun nesting again and there's plenty of time for the rest to try again.

And, says Zimorski, three more pairs are incubating eggs.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days