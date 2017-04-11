State's 1st wild-hatched whooping crane since 1939 turns 1

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's first wild-hatched whooping crane since 1939 is out on her own, chased off by her parents so they could embark on their second nesting season.



The big white bird with black wing-tips officially turns 1 year old Tuesday.



Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Sara Zimorski says the youngster is "doing all the right things," foraging and making short flights.



The bird was banded earlier this year with the code LW1-16, for Louisiana Wild No. 1 of 2016.



Her parents are among five pairs that nested this year without producing a chick, though one pair has begun nesting again and there's plenty of time for the rest to try again.



And, says Zimorski, three more pairs are incubating eggs.