State revokes Shreveport child care license

SHREVEPORT - A Caddo Parish early learning center has lost its license and public funding.



The Louisiana Department of Education, in a news release, said the Jordan and Friends Enrichment Center in Shreveport failed to take steps to ensure the health, safety and well-being of children despite corrective attempts and a recent inspection resulted in violations that exposed children to violence and potential physical harm.



The Times reports the state inspected the facility twice in January after receiving numerous complaints. The first detailed a fight between two staff members while 19 children, between the ages of 6 and 11, were present.



And, on several instances, a specialist saw staff members leaving young children and infants unattended or in the care of a 6-year-old child.



The center has 15 days to appeal.