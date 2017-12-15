State rep pushing for more ferry crossings to alleviate morning traffic

PLAQUEMINE - Efforts are under way to add more ferries to relieve some of the morning traffic gridlock on the Mississippi River Bridge.

State Representative Edmond Jordan says people are sick and tired of the traffic that plagues the morning commute.

"We need solutions, we don't need any more studies," Jordan said

Most drivers we talked to say they tend to opt for the ferry rather deal with the traffic nightmare on the Mississippi River Bridge.

The wait to get on the ferry, usually takes longer than the 5-minute ride across the river to Gonzales.

But now Jordan is behind an effort to build two more ferry crossings. One in Port Allen and another in Brusly.

"The ferry south of the Intracoastal would help with traffic, because that's where the log jam is," Jordan said.

Jordan says the ferry could allow those who don't have transportation to cross the river and access public transportation.

But state transportation officials say operating a ferry system is very expensive. The one in Plaqeumine costs more than $3 million a year to operate.

Jordon says he's organizing with other elected officials, because the community can't wait until another bridge can be built.

"It might be costly. It might run up to $16 million to build and more than $3 million to operate... But that's much cheaper than a a billion dollars for a new bridge, and it's something we can do right now."