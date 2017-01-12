State rep. calls for Senator Brown's resignation following domestic abuse plea

BATON ROUGE – A state representative is calling for the resignation of State Senator Troy Brown who pleaded no contest to domestic abuses charges this week.

State Representative Helena Moreno, representative for District 93 in New Orleans, posted on her Facebook page on Thursday, a day after Brown entered the plea. The charge stems from Brown's arrest in July for biting his wife's arm. Brown was previously arrested in 2015 for punching a woman in the eye while in New Orleans during the Bayou Classic weekend.

Moreno wrote in her post that domestic violence against women is often overlooked and should not be tolerated.

"It (It's) time we stand together - men, women, Republican, Democrat - and say that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I, along with a vast network of partners across the state, will continue to call it out at every opportunity," the post states.

Moreno also wrote that lawmakers should be "champions" for women who have experienced domestic abuse and believes Brown should not be in office.

"We need lawmakers in the legislature who will be champions for these women and, more broadly, live by and uphold Louisiana's values."

Following Brown's plea of no contest, he was fined $300 and sentenced to 30 days in jail, however the judge suspended the sentence to a day and a half.

Brown was also sentenced to community service and three months of probation.