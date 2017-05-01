State regulation of Uber, Lyft advances to full House debate

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to make Louisiana the 43rd state in the nation to regulate ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft at the state level.



Without objection Monday, a House committee advanced the measure, which would see the state and local municipalities share 1 percent of each fare. The bill next will be considered on the House floor.



Putting aside a tense business rivalry, representatives from Uber and Lyft were united in arguing their apps could start serving residents in some of Louisiana's smaller cities if the companies no longer had to negotiate agreements with each local government.



Officials from New Orleans opposed the bill, predicting the city's annual fee intake from the rides would drop from $2.4 million to $400,000.