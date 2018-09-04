State prepares pumping station along I-110 in preparation for tropical season

BATON ROUGE- The State Department of Transportation says the pumping stations are ready for the upcoming tropical season.

They're confident the pumping stations along I-110 can handle the rainfall the capital city could receive during Tropical Storm Gordon.

Crews spent the day doing routine maintenance repairs and upgrades to one of three pumping stations along the interstate.

Clarence White Jr. lives nearby and remembers the amount of rain I-110 received back in June. White says he's concerned the same thing could happen again.

"Hopefully, that doesn't happen again, because people had to get out of there cars with their kids, and get out of there," said White.

"If it does like it did in some of the other big tremendous rain events where the clouds came and sat on an area over a period of time and we got 12 to 15 inches of rain that's more than any system can handle in a short period of time. But given what we see in normal circumstances we're going to be fine on the interstate system," said Shawn Wilson," Secretary of DOTD.

According to the state, the pumps are automatically generated by rainfall.