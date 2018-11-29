State police wrap investigation into violent encounter between police, student

BRUSLY - State police say they've completed their investigation into an altercation at a middle school that led to the resignations of two Brusly police officers.

A family attorney says 14-year-old Isaiah Johnson's encounter with officers at Brusly Middle School last month left the teen bleeding and with contusions to his head. The encounter led to the officers involved turning in their letters of resignation and prompted a full investigation by state police. LSP says that investigation is now complete and has been turned over to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

The family says they were initially told that Isaiah reached for the officer's gun, prompting the lawmen to subdue the teen. But now they doubt they were given the whole story and plan to file a lawsuit.

"We felt deceived to a certain extent. And we were angry," family attorney Kwame Asante said.

Isaiah's grandmother, Doris Snearl, says the boy is medicated for behavioral problems, but the school never treated him properly. They claim the same is true for the officers who allegedly slammed him to the ground at the school.

Earlier this week, the family said it planned to meet with West Baton Rouge Superintendent Wes Watts to discuss the matter.