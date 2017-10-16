64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police working crash involving two 18-wheelers

By: Raquel Derganz Baker

Rapides Parish- State Police are on the scene of a two vehicle crash that involved two 18-wheelers early Monday morning. 

The crash took place on Interstate 49 at milemarker 73, which is the Woodworth exit. The outside lane of of Interstate 49 is closed at this time, but the inside lane remains open.

Authorities say, there will be minor delays but lane closure is expected to be lengthy. Moderate injuries have been reported.

